/A$AP Rocky's New York event disrupted by on-camera brawl, NYPD steps in

A$AP Rocky's PUMA Suede 94 launch event in Manhattan was disrupted by a fight on November 12. Footage obtained by TMZ showed several people wrestling and throwing punches while security attempted to intervene. The NYPD confirmed that officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 10:30 pm and encountered a disorderly group. The venue was subsequently evacuated. Rocky, who attended the sneaker launch, was not involved in the altercation. It remains unclear whether anyone was arrested.

What led to the fight at A$AP Rocky's event?

A$AP Rocky's latest fashion event in New York was interrupted by an altercation after several attendees became involved in a physical fight. The incident took place on Thursday night, November 12, during the launch celebration for the rapper's new Suede 94 sneaker collection with sportswear brand PUMA.

According to TMZ, which obtained footage of the incident, the confrontation unfolded inside a commercial building in Manhattan where the event was taking place. The video shows several men wrestling and throwing punches at one another as security personnel rushed in to break up the fight.

Despite attempts by security to control the situation, the disturbance prompted a police response. The gathering was eventually cleared, bringing the event to an unexpected end.

NYPD responds after fight breaks out at event

Confirming the police response, the NYPD told TMZ that officers received a call about a disturbance at approximately 10:30 pm on Thursday. Upon reaching the location, they encountered what was described as a "disorderly group".

Footage from the scene also showed uniformed police officers standing outside the building as they attempted to maintain order among the people gathered there. While the authorities responded to the situation and the venue was evacuated, there has been no confirmed information about arrests in connection with the altercation.

Was A$AP Rocky involved in the fight?

Despite being present at the event, A$AP Rocky was not involved in the physical confrontation. The fight reportedly broke out among other attendees, while security personnel stepped in to separate those involved.