/'Rihanna, leave this man': Fans slam A$AP Rocky over disrespectful comment to women at his concert

Rihanna's fans are in shock over A$AP Rocky's comment, which many are calling his “most disrespectful” remark to a female fan, at his recent concert. As part of his Don't Be Dumb tour, the rapper, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was performing in Phoenix, Arizona, where he made inappropriate comments directed at women in the crowd.

Video of A$AP’s comment has gone viral across social media, with netizens finding it highly disturbing. Many say it’s not just disrespectful to women, but also to his partner and superstar Rihanna. Some fans even suggested the Umbrella singer to breakup with him.

A$AP Rocky’s shocking comment at concert

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Leaving the entire jam-packed venue stunned, A$AP Rocky made a shocking comment to a female fan mid-concert. His remarks have been taken as him appearing to flirt inappropriately with women in the crowd.

‘’Thank God y’all didn’t know me when I was single, ’cause I would’ve f***** the sh** out of you,'' A$AP told a group near the front. While the whole crowd cheered in the moment, netizens have turned on him like no one else since the video went viral.

The moment went viral in no time, with netizens saying it’s not only disrespectful to women, but to Rihanna as well.

Rocky and Rihanna have not made any public comment on the viral video yet. But netizens are expressing anger toward the rapper, with some even urging Rihanna to leave him.

One fan suggested, “Rihanna, if you don’t leave this man lol he’s constantly disrespecting her.”

Another user wrote,''“I was hoping he wasn’t for real. Is there any guy in this music Rockstar world that doesn’t beat women or cheat? Really? Is there one that has always been respectful? I mainly mean the hip hop world. I know some in other genres. But I’m not certain.”

Third user wrote,'', “We can't keep defending ASAP. This is other level of disrespect to Rih and their union.”

“I know he's cheating of Rihanna because why would a married man publicly announce how he'd have done that to someone… omg this is pissing me off rn,” another fan wrote.