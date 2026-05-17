/Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turn NYC slime museum into birthday venue for son RZA | See pics

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their son RZA’s fourth birthday extra special by taking over an entire museum in New York City. For the slime-filled celebration, the celebrity couple reportedly booked out the popular Sloomoo Institute in Soho for an evening dedicated to family, games and colorful attractions.

Who attended the slime party?

The star-studded pair were joined by their children, RZA, Riot and baby Rocki for the private party, along with close relatives and friends. As per reports the event was intimate with no celebrity guests.

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Reports suggest that on May 13, the venue was transformed with extravagant balloon displays and multiple activity stations designed especially for children. Guests enjoyed slime-themed installations throughout the museum, including the famous Sloomoo Falls attraction, hands-on slime labs and interactive play zones.

According to Page Six, a source stated that the party was "filled with their family and friends" and that Rihanna and Rocky had "rented out the entirety" of the museum for the evening.

The report further described the gathering as the "most epic" celebration, adding, "The kids spent time exploring the different slime vats and creating their own custom blends at the DIY bar."

Visuals from the party went viral

One of the standout moments from the evening was Rihanna stepping beneath the venue’s famous slime waterfall alongside the children while guests cheered. Social media was flooded with clips and photos from the celebration, which also showed attendees singing "Happy Birthday" to RZA as an elaborate themed cake featuring a giant number four was brought out.

Rihanna-Rocky stepped out in style

For the occasion, Rihanna wore a neutral-toned outfit consisting of an oversized white T-shirt layered with a tan jacket and loose cargo pants. She completed the look with oversized sunglasses, ballet flats and a brown handbag. Meanwhile, Rocky opted for a camel trench coat paired with a gray T-shirt, black jeans and combat boots.



The couple has reportedly been together since 2020 after years of collaborations. As per reports, last year, they celebrated RZA’s birthday at a color-themed museum in New York packed with slides and toys.