/Rihanna feeds cow while holding Rs 4 lakh bag made of ‘calfskin’; netizens call it,'peak hypocrisy!'

Global pop star Rihanna was in India for her brand Fenty Beauty events. While she largely impressed her fans in the South Asian country, a recent video has now put the singer in hot water.

Her down-to-earth and sweet interactions with the paparazzi and influencers had already taken the internet by storm and garnered huge reactions with her videos continues to trend online in the country. However, she recently became the talk of the town because of her bag, yes, her bag.

Rihanna faces backlash for her bag, read why?

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The Umbrella singer became the target of trolling when a video of her feeding a cow went viral. Initially, it drew praise from desi fans, who applauded her for respecting Hindu culture. For the unversed, feeding cow is a virtuous act in Hinduism. But soon, some fans pointed out the bag she was carrying on one hand while feeding the cow with the other.

The black Dior bag that has put the singer in the headlines is a luxury item made of lambskin with a calfskin lining.This led many netizens to question Rihanna for using a product that results from animal cruelty, with many calling her behavior hypocritical.

As eagle-eyed netizens googled the details of the bag and shared them, others began to criticize the singer. However, another section of social media found the moment ironic. Some event recalled and mentioned Rihanna's comment on Farmers Protest in 2021, claiming that she has been doing this to grab the attention of Indian global market.

One user wrote,''Rihanna feeding a cow while holding a cowhide Dior bag 😭🙏🏻''

Another user wrote,''Rihanna feeding a cow in India while holding a Dior bag made up of calfskin 😭.''

The moment that first garnered huge respect has now been criticised.

''Rihanna lands in India for her "Cruelty free" brand Fenty Beauty promo!!🤡To butter up Indian buyers, she goes full desi cosplay; doing aarti and feeding calves like some enlightened saint.Peak hypocrisy from this serial offender: She’s literally feeding one calf while clutching a Dior bag made from another calf’s skin. 🧐''

However, another section of netizens came in Rihanna's defense.

''You can’t wear any ultra premium accessory and expect it to be made from synthetic or polyester, all of the super ultra brands use cow leather majorly, including belts, wallets and almost everything in accessory,'' a user comment on X.



Details of the Dior Bag

While feeding the calf, Rihanna was holding The Medium Dior Crunchy Bag, a luxury handbag from high-end brand Dior. In the details of the product on the official website, the bag, worth ₹430,000.00, has a supple design is a ideal for daily use. The construction showcases a new material, Puffy Macrocannage, which brings a 3D twist to the iconic motif. Equipped with a double chain accented by a signature eyelet, the medium bag can be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder.

Made in Italy, the main composition is calfskin with lambskin and calfskin lining.