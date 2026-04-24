/Why is Rihanna back in India after two years? Here's what we know

Rihanna, one of the most prominent pop icons and businesswomen in the world, is in India. On Thursday evening, she was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport. Her sudden arrival created a buzz on social media. This is the pop star's second visit to India. She had earlier come to perform at a private wedding of a billionaire heir in 2024.

Rihanna in India

On Thursday evening, April 23, Rihanna was spotted by the paparazzi arriving at Mumbai’s private airport. Several videos of her arrival are being widely circulated on the internet, with viewers and fans speculating on the reason behind her sudden visit to India.

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Reportedly, the global icon flew to India for the launch of Fenty Beauty in the city. The brand is Rihanna's premium make-up brand. The visit is part of the brand’s expansion in India, with an event expected to highlight its exclusive range of products for diverse skin tones. On Thursday, the artist was seen in an all-black outfit paired with black sunglasses. In the videos, she is also seen carrying a bag and wearing gold jewellery, which completes her look.

As soon as the new mother made her appearance at the airport, a crowd gathered around her car. As she approached the exit with security personnel, paparazzi were heard chanting her nickname, “RiRi”

Rihanna gave them a moment, waved at them, and headed towards her vehicle. She was also seen blowing kisses to photographers.

Became a mother of 3

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 13, 2025. The couple has two sons, RZA and Riot, and they announced their third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala. They now have three children, making them a family of five.

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