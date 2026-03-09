/Rihanna's Beverly Hills Mansion fired with multiple shots, woman arrested

Pop star Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion was reportedly hit by a barrage of gunfire when the singer was inside the residence at the time of the shooting. As per the police authorities, a round penetrated a wall of the mansion.

More details of Rihanna's residence shooting

Reportedly, the Los Angeles police responded to the report of the shooting at 1:21 pm, and a 30-year-old woman was taken into custody. According to police, the suspect reportedly fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills.

Approximately 10 shots were fired at the singer's residence from a car that had either stopped or was parked across the street from the family's mansion, according to a report of the Los Angeles Times.

Reports suggest that no injuries were reported in the incident, as per Police Sgt Jonathan de Vara, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. The authorities are unclear as to what prompted the incident. It is also unclear whether A$AP Rocky and their children RZA, Riot Rose and Rose were at the house or not at that time. The authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting.

All about Rihanna

Rihanna made her debut with Caribbean-inspired records Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl Like Me (2006), both of which reportedly reached the top ten of the US Billboard 200. She rose to global stardom after her transition to dance-pop and R&B with the album Good Girl Gone Bad (2007) and its reissue, subtitled Reloaded (2008).

