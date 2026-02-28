/ Rihanna to make comeback with new album? Singer teases music with recording studio clip | Watch

Renowned pop singer Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She has delivered several popular tracks, including Diamonds, Work, Umbrella, Stay and Where Have You Been, among others. Apart from her music career, Rihanna is also an influential figure in other ventures, including the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. The This Is What You Came For hitmaker gave a treat to her fans after sharing a clip of her in the recording studio, hinting at a new project.

Will Rihanna make a comeback with new music?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rihanna shared a clip of her in the recording studio late at night around 2 am. Along with the clip, the caption read, "Commercial break."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon fans couldn't stop gushing about the video and began speculating if she is going to come back with a new album. One user wrote, "Now this album is really coming!!" Another user wrote, "Love, we need music." “Commercial Break” would be a SICK album title. Have it be the most experimental thing," wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Rihanna's last studio album, titled Anti, was released on January 28, 2016, through Roc Nation and Westbury Road. The eighth studio album featured hit tracks including Work (feat. Drake) and Needed Me. Although she had released several singles post that and performed many times, she has not released a full-length project since Anti.

All about Rihanna

Rihanna made her debut with Caribbean-inspired records Music of the Sun (2005) and A Girl Like Me (2006), both of which reportedly reached the top ten of the US Billboard 200. She rose to global stardom after her transition to dance-pop and R&B with the album Good Girl Gone Bad (2007) and its reissue, subtitled Reloaded (2008).

Also Read: Rihanna announces the launch of her beauty brand Fenty in India with a quirky video