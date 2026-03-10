/Rihanna home gunfire case: Who is Ivanna Lisette Ortiz? Suspect charged with attempted murder

Multiple gunshots were fired outside Rihanna's Los Angeles residence on Sunday afternoon. In the recent development, a 35-year-old woman has reportedly been charged with attempted murder after she attacked the singer's Beverly Hills mansion.

What happened outside Rihanna's home

According to the Los Angeles Times, the incident happened near Rihanna's property in Beverly Hills, which is said to be one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Los Angeles. As per authorities, the audio later revealed that around ten shots were fired from a white Tesla Model 3.

Investigators reportedly believe that the suspect fired several rounds from inside the vehicle and then fled from the scene. Several bullet casings were recovered from the property. No injuries were reported. The case is currently under investigation.

According to reports, Rihanna was present inside the mansion at the time of the attack; however, it remains unclear whether her partner A$AP Rocky or their children were at home.

Who is the suspect?

As per reports, the suspect has been identified as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, and she is currently in custody with bail set at $10.2 million. The Los Angeles Police Department stated that the officers responded to the venue at around 1:15 pm local time following a gunfire report.

Later, the suspect was taken into custody after the authorities located the vehicle about eight miles away at a shopping complex in Sherman Oaks.

As per the investigators, the firearm used in the attack was an AR-15-style rifle, and the suspect has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be revealed.

A troubling social media post went viral

During the investigation, authorities reportedly discovered social media activity allegedly linked to Ortiz in which some posts had hostile comments directed at Rihanna and other celebrities, including rapper Cardi B and Kim Kardashian.

Previous attacks on Rihanna's home