/Jennifer Runyon, best known for Ghostbusters and Up the Creek, dies at 65; condolences pour in from fans

Jennifer Ruyon, who has been part of popular projects including Ghostbusters, Up the Creek, A Very Brady Christmas and Charles in Charge, among others, has died at the age of 65. Runyon's close friend Erin Murphy confirmed her death on social media. Condolences and tributes

What is the exact cause of death of Jennifer Runyon?

Jennifer Runyon's close friend Erin Murphy confirmed it in a Facebook post stating, "So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Some people you just know you'll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I'll miss you, Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children."

Soon after the news of Jennifer's death was revealed, fans took to social media platforms to express their grief. One user wrote, "Saw reports that Jennifer Runyon passed away on March 6th. Probably best known for being the psychic co-ed in GHOSTBUSTERS, but she was also the best part of the ANIMAL HOUSE-on-water UP THE CREEK, as well as a solid Final Girl in the odd holiday slasher TO ALL A GOODNIGHT. RIP."