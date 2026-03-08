/Ricky Martin steals the spotlight at T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony | Watch

On Sunday, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final turned into a concert as pop superstar Ricky Martin brought electrifying energy to the closing ceremony. Headlining a musical showcase, the Puerto Rican singer thrilled thousands of fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, just hours before the much-anticipated match between India and the New Zealand national cricket teams began.

A star-studded event

The celebration also featured performances by Sukhbir Singh and Falguni Pathak. Martin, alongside the Punjabi and Gujarati singer, turned the stadium into a concert with Punjabi, Gujarati, and Latino music.

The ceremony began with Pathak, who performed her classic songs alongside nearly 50 Bollywood dancers, followed by Singh, who had the crowd on its feet with his party anthem Oh Ho Ho Ho.

Ricky Martin's energetic performance

Next, the spotlight shifted to Ricky Martin, who performed Un Dos Tres, Shake Your Bon-Bon, She Bangs, and Livin’ la Vida Loca for the crowd. He wrapped up the set with María and the football anthem La Copa de la Vida.

Martin dances on Oh Ho Ho Ho

Apart from his electrifying performance, another video of the singer went viral, where he can be seen dancing to Sukhbir Singh’s Oh Ho Ho Ho, while rehearsing in the stadium. Another viral clip showed Martin arriving at Ahmedabad airport earlier in the day, where he was welcomed with tilak, a bouquet, and a ceremonial scarf.

Ricky Martin on his performance

Speaking ahead of the performance, Martin shared his excitement about being part of the match. "Sport and music have a unique way of bringing people together, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is a celebration of that shared passion," he said as reported by NDTV. "It’s an honour to be part of such a special occasion where millions of fans come together with incredible energy and love for the game. I’m excited to perform at the Closing Ceremony and celebrate the thrill of the tournament with fans in the stadium and around the world."