/Fauzi: Anupam Kher joins Prabhas' upcoming period drama; details inside

The makers of Fauzi have recently announced that Anupam Kher is now a part of Prabhas' upcoming project, and the update was shared on Saturday by production house Mythri Movie Makers on social media, who also wished Kher on his 71st birthday.

Anupam Kher joins Fauzi

Sharing a poster on March 7, 2026, on social media, the makers welcomed the actor with the caption, "Wishing the phenomenal @AnupamPKher Ji a very Happy Birthday. It is an absolute honour to have you as part of the #Fauzi battalion. Wishing you a happy and a healthy year ahead."

The team is yet to reveal the details about the character Kher will play in the Telugu period drama.

The actor has appeared in hundreds of films across multiple languages, and fans are now excited to watch him sharing screen with Prabhas. "Reveal the character of Anupam ji," wrote one user on X. "Waiting for Fauzi," said another. Several other fans also urged the team to share further details about the film.

About Fauzi

Said to be a large-scale pre-Independence-era patriotic war drama, the film also reportedly features Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in key roles. According to reports, the story revolves around a brave soldier who leads a lone battalion while fighting for freedom and honour.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for the romantic drama Sita Ramam, the film is expected to explore themes of courage, sacrifice, and destiny. The film marks the return of Prabhas to the period epic genre, after the success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Further details about the film, including the release date is yet to be revealed.

