/Yugi Sethu calls Kamal Haasan 'highest-paid actor in India', reveals his massive fee for Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most ambitious sci-fi projects released in recent years in Indian cinema. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, it went on to mark its spot among the highest-grossing Telugu films. Recently, the film has been garnering attention due to a big claim made about Kamal Haasan’s remuneration.

Kamal Haasan earned ₹150 crore for Kalki 2898 AD

During an interview with Indiaglitz, filmmaker-actor Yugi Sethu sparked a discussion by revealing that he believes Haasan earned ₹150 crore for the film. "Kamal sir’s stature is such. He is getting paid Rs 150 crore for 20 days of the call sheet for Kalki 2898 AD. I told him on his birthday that he is the highest-paid actor in India and is getting $1 million per day, because he was paid Rs 150 crore for 20 days," Sethu said.

He added that when he later spoke to the film’s producer, C. Aswani Dutt, the figure seemed to be higher. "I told him thanks for making our friend the highest-paid actor in India. When I said Rs 150 crore for 20 days, he replied, no, sir, he has given only 10 days. Sorry, I correct myself then, it’s $2 million per day," he recalled.

Haasan’s huge remuneration has sparked a debate among the netizens, with many curious to know if the claim is true.

Meanwhile, there have been other reports claiming that the actor was paid around ₹20 crore for the film, while others suggest that the figure is above ₹100 crore.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, the actor played the role of the mysterious and powerful antagonist Supreme Yaskin, who rules over the futuristic city known as the Complex. He had a limited screen time in the dystopian sci-fi drama, but fans loved his performance.

The sequel to Kalki is already in the works, and earlier Amitabh Bachchan had shared a picture on his personal blog showing him hugging Kamal Haasan on set.

Kamal Haasan's work front