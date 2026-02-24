/Kalki 2 shoot begins: Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan

After the success of Kalki 2892 AD, fans have been eagerly waiting for the updates of the sequel ever since it was announced. The buzz surrounding the film has grabbed the nation's attention due to Deepika Padukone's exit from it. Much to the excitement of fans, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan gave a major treat for his fans after sharing BTS photos with Kamal Haasan.

Amitabh Bachchan's candid shot with Kamal Haasan on sets of Kalki 2

Amitabh Bachchan's post hinted at the beginning of the Kalki 2 shoot. Along with the photos, the caption of the post read, "And meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN, we shall be working together after ages...last in Giraftar. Sharing this in his blog, Big B announced his return to Hyderabad, as he will be reprising his role as the warrior Ashwatthama.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in an action drama titled Geraftaar, which was released in cinemas in 1985. It also featured Madhavi and Poonam Dhillon. The Bollywood film also had a guest appearance by Rajinikanth, in which he was the friend of Amitabh Bachchan.

Kalki 2898 AD controversy: Deepika Padukone's exit from sequel

Deepika Padukone's sudden exit from the much-awaited sequel of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, had left fans in shock. The makers even officially confirmed her departure, despite significant portions of the movie being filmed. Deepika Padukone had shot nearly 20 days for Kalki 2 even while working on the first part of the blockbuster. Director Nag Ashwin had earlier hinted himself in interviews that some portions featuring the actress were filmed in advance, as per several reports.

A source close to the production revealed that her decision to walk out was triggered by pay negotiations. Reportedly, Deepika sought a fee hike of over 25%, confident that her character SUM-80, who received immense attention in the first installment, made her role “irreplaceable.” The controversy, however, was not just about the hike. Reports suggest that the turning point was how her management handled the negotiations. “Deepika was fully aware of the strong, performance-driven role planned for her. The claim of date clashes doesn’t hold ground, as schedules were already fixed keeping her availability in mind", as per reports.

All about Kalki 2898 AD

The sci-fi film, written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthu Movies, stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, among others. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe.