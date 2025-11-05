/Kalki 2898 AD, 2.0, Brahmāstra: Top 6 Indian science fiction movies you must watch on Netflix, Prime and more

Who says India doesn't make good sci-fi films? Want some suggestions for the best Indian sci-fi movie? Here is the curated list, featuring films like Ra.One , Brahmastra and more.
Indian science fiction movies combine futuristic technology, imaginative storytelling, and cultural themes to explore everything from time travel and artificial intelligence to alien encounters and dystopian futures. Let's explore the 6 best Indian science-fiction movies that feature thrilling, action-packed storylines that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
The story centers around two characters named Shiva and Isha, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Both eventually fall in love with each other and discover the secrets of the Brahmastra. Along with a team of powerful people, they all unite to fight against the forces of evil that come to ruin the universe wholly.
Multi-starrer movie centers on a plot of refers to a pregnant woman, who is about to give birth to the 10th and final avatar of the god, Vishnu, named Kalki. The story continues in a post-apocalyptic world, where a group of powerful people comes together to save the pregnant woman from an evil supreme god-king, Yaskin.
Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the robot-based movie, which revolves around two characters named SIFRA, a highly advanced, human-like robot created by Urmila, played by Dimple Kapadia, and Aryan, a robotics engineer. Aryan falls in love with SIFRA, without knowing that she is not real but a robot residing in Los Angeles. But the plot twists come when Aryan gets to know the truth behind meeting with the robot and returns to India.
The highest-grossing movie revolves around Dr. Vaseegaran, played by Rajnikanth, who made robots to confront a combat against the villainous ornithologist named Pakshi Rajan, played by Akshay Kumar, who seeks revenge against the world for the death of birds.
The sci-fi movie revolves around a woman named Antara, who discovers an old television from which she can communicate with a dead boy named Anay. With the help of an old TV connection, she realizes that she can make an impact and save his life. However, her efforts to help complicate her own life in the present.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Shekhar, a game developer, who creates two virtual characters for his new big project. However, when his robot Ra.One goes into rage and comes into the real world to kill Shekhar's son, then his virtual self, named G.One must come to the rescue as he is the only one capable of stopping Ra.One.