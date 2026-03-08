Badshah’s Tateeree controversy: Women’s Commission Chairperson issues fresh warning- 'Will not allow him to work'

Amid the ongoing controversy around Badshah’s Haryanvi track Tateeree, Renu Bhatia, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW), has issued a fresh warning to the rapper, stating that just an apology is not enough to forgive him.

The HSCW has reportedly summoned the singer, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, to appear before the commission on March 13 regarding the complaints about the song. As per reports, the notice was issued after Badshah skipped the earlier hearing.

What's the controversy

The matter escalated earlier this month, soon after the singer released his song Tateeree. Many social groups and activists highlight the issues with its content, claiming that the song’s lyrics objectify women and allegedly sexualise school-going girls.

Complaints were filed by organisations such as Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti and Shiv Aarti India Foundation demanding action against the singer and other individuals involved in the creation of the song.

According to reports, taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the Haryana State Commission for Women began proceedings and summoned the rapper to clarify the intent behind the lyrics.

Additionally, Badshah's troubles have intensified after Haryana Police registered an FIR over the alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in the music video, and an investigation is underway.

Renu Bhatia issues warning

Reacting to the controversy, chairperson Renu Bhatia said that the song was unacceptable. "What Badshah has done is unforgivable," she said. "Insulting the daughters of Haryana in this manner and using such vulgar language against them is unacceptable. We have summoned him on March 13. He must appear. If he continues to avoid this, we will not allow him to work."

Badshah issues an apology