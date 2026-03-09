/Justin Bieber hurls water bottle at paps after dinner with Hailey | Watch

Justin Bieber has always been one of the favourites for paps. Every move and action of the pop star has always been under scrutiny. No matter how much the paps follow him, the singer always loses his cool and slams them for following him, and this time the situation was no different. Justin recently threw a water bottle at paps right after a dinner outing with his wife Hailey.

Viral video of Justin Bieber throwing water bottle at paps

According to reports, Justin Bieber was leaving Sushi Park in West Hollywood with his wife Hailey after a late-night dinner. In the clip, just before he enters the car, Justin throws a Fiji water bottle at the paps. Although the bottle didn't hit anyone and landed on the ground, the message was pretty evident, as he was visibly annoyed at him being followed there.

Soon netizens quickly jumped into the chat of the latest tense situation between Justin and paps. One user wrote, "Honestly it's good that I am not famous, because I would be doing this s*** all the time you if people were harassing me."

Another user wrote, "It's a legal loophole for stalking. It needs to be banned, and until it is, I support celebrities giving those vultures what they deserve." “Bieber has done plenty of cringey things (and likely will continue to), but I will never hold him stroking back at paparazzi as one of them. I don't understand why they are still even a thing, and I will never take their side in situations like this,” wrote the third user.

When Justin Bieber had publicly called out paps

Last year, Justin Bieber had slammed the paps by sharing several posts on social media and revealed the emotional trauma behind it. While in another incident, Justin had an argument last year. After spotting the photographers, an angered Justin can be seen saying, “Not me today bro. How do you think it's going with you in my F*****g face? Get out of my F*****g face! Stop asking me how it's going. Get out of here,” he repeatedly said.

Bieber further said, "I'm a real man with a real family. And you're really in front of my face. Cause I'm not to be f****d with by any of you. Stop that s**t. You don't get to talk to me today". When photographers pried more, he clearly said no and stated, "You just don't...We are not buddies. I don't know you. You don't go to people you don't know and say s**t out of nowhere with a camera in their face. It doesn't matter if I'm a celebrity or not. It doesn't matter if I'm a public figure".

In the end, Justin Bieber pleaded with the paps and asked them to leave him alone by saying thank you at the end.