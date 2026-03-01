/Birthday special: Justin Bieber's net worth-Inside the luxurious lifestyle of the global pop icon

Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber! The artist who was once discovered on YouTube now rules as one of the most popular global icons. With his record-breaking tracks topping the charts, Bieber has accumulated a significant net worth. Here, take a look.
Justin Bieber is one of the most celebrated pop icons in the world. He has built a massive empire through his chart-topping albums, international tours, and early success. Discovered on YouTube, Bieber quickly rose to fame and became a global star. Let's break down his net worth and find out how wealthy the "Baby" singer is.
Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and global pop icon who has achieved popularity through his masterpieces like Baby, Sorry, Love Me, and many more. His vocal talent, charisma, and boosted track albums have maintained him as a massive fan base over the years.
The artist climbed the stairs of success as a teenager in the late 2000s, becoming one of the best-selling music artists, having sold over a million records.
According to a report by Parade, Justin Bieber has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Despite the ups and downs, his consistent, high-profile, and popular albums have helped Bieber build a massive empire for himself.
In 2007, the pop icon achieved meteoric early success after talent manager Scooter Braun discovered his YouTube covers. After signing with Usher at 13, his 2009 debut, My World, went viral globally, making him the first solo artist to top the chart with four Top 40 singles before a debut album. In 2010, his most acclaimed track, Baby, solidified his status as a global star.
Reportedly, Justin Bieber is scheduled to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2026.
His live performances, worldwide fanbase, and magnificent voice built him a fortune. He reportedly owns three lavish properties, which include a Beverly Park mansion, a La Quinta desert home, and a Canadian lakeside retreat. These properties are fully modern, high-security designs with large private pools, tennis courts, and more.
Justin Bieber has an extensive car collection that features a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, a custom Rolls-Royce Wraith, several Lamborghini series, including Aventador, Urus, and Gallardo, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, an Audi R8, a Fisker Karma, and a Tesla Cybertruck.
Bieber achieved two Grammy Awards, 35 Guinness World Records, 26 Billboard Music Awards, 18 American Music Awards, 8 Juno Awards, 2 Brit Awards, 22 MTV Europe Music Awards, and many more.