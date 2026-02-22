/Hailey Bieber opens up about family plans with Justin Bieber; hints at how many kids she wants

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are currently embracing parenthood, and their son Jack is 16-months-old. Revealing sweet insights about motherhood, the model recently opened up about having more children down the line.

Hailey Bieber on motherhood

While speaking on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, she shared about embracing motherhood and taking life at her own pace. "I definitely want ... I'm taking it one kid at a time," Bieber said, according to Billboard. "I definitely do want one more. I'm not in a rush, but I definitely want one more. Maybe I'll have four more. Maybe I'll have three. I don't know, I really don't know. I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Baby Jack enjoys music

During the conversation, she also revealed that Jack may have already been following his father's musical footsteps. "Yeah, he does. He's been saying, 'Baby, oh baby, oh baby oh.' And I'm like, 'Whoa, that is so crazy,'" Hailey recalled, referring to Justin Bieber's 2010 hit single Baby. She also shared that her baby has already been picking words like “basketball” and “please.”

Further speaking about motherhood, Bieber said that she feels calmer than expected as a first-time mom, and her experience is joyful and fulfilling. Watching Jack grow and develop his personality, she said, has been “so much fun.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018, and they have mostly kept their son away from the spotlight. She recently posted a glimpse of Jack after shaving his head. She joked that he now looks "identical" to his father.

Hailey on Justin Bieber's music