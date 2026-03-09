Google Preferred
How Bridgerton's Luke Thompson's ISTG meme accidentally went viral- Know the story behind it

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 09, 2026, 16:04 IST | Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 16:05 IST
Benedict Bridgerton Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Luke Thompson, who plays the role of Benedict Bridgerton, who led the fourth season of Bridgerton, has gone viral for his ISTG meme. But what's the story behind it? Read to know more. 

The Regency-era show Bridgerton recently ended with season 4, and fans are already waiting for the upcoming season to see whose story would be next. The latest season featuring Luke Thompson, playing the role of Benedict Bridgerton, and Yerin Ha, playing Sophie Baek, has become the talk of the town for their bond and chemistry both off-screen and on-screen. With promotions of the show throughout, fans got a glimpse of their friendly relationship. But how did the ISTG meme of Luke Thompson go viral? Let's delve in to know

Viral ISTG meme of Luke Thompson

In the clip, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha are seen sitting down for a compliment battle with Teen Vogue. Luke is asked to read a sweet fan compliment to his co-star. The fan had written, "She is so ethereal. ISTG, I will fight Benedict for her. She is already the most perfect Sophie. I love her sm." "ISTG" and—instead of glossing over it or saying the full phrase—he pronounces it phonetically, as if it were a word: "Istg". The clip shows Yerin Ha absolutely losing it with the pronunciation.

The same topic was raised in another interview in which he said the same word again. When Yerin asked what it means, Luke says it confidently 'INSTAGRAM'. Yerin loses it after listening it and laughs it off. Following this, she gently says to him it means 'I swear to God'. Both of these moments accidentally have become so hilarious, leading as a meme template.

Netizens' reaction to ISTG meme

The same meme was even shared by the official NetflixUK page, and Yerin Ha couldn't resist from commenting, "Sending to Luke." Soon after the clip went viral, the fandom kept on sharing the meme.

One user wrote, "Poor Luke, istg, it is going to haunt him for his whole life haha." Another user wrote, “ISTG will forever stay in our heads. I can hear Yerin laughing as she goes, “ISTG ISTG,” during that compliment game.

"I screamed so loud that my husband came to see if I was ok", wrote the third user. Another Instagram user wrote, "“i swear to god I don’t know what istg stands for” - Chronically offline Luke Thompson."

