  /Regency X Wizadry crossover! Harry Potter reference in Bridgerton season 4 part 2 delights fans

Regency X Wizadry crossover! Harry Potter reference in Bridgerton season 4 part 2 delights fans

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 03, 2026, 17:34 IST | Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 17:36 IST
Katie Leung in Bridgerton season 4 part 2 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A Harry Potter reference in Bridgerton season 4 featuring Katie Leung has left fans nostalgic. Katie Leung plays the role of Lady Araminta Gun in the show. Read to know more. 

The Regency-era romance show Bridgerton season 4 part 2 ended with a fairy tale ending of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. With several struggles along the way for both finding each other, specifically for Sophie dealing with her stepmother Lady Araminta Gun, and saying their I dos at the altar, it was a long way. But, do you know, there is a Harry Potter reference in one of the scenes showcased in the second part of Bridgerton 4?

What is the scene of Bridgerton season 4 part 2 that has a Harry Potter reference?

In what seemed to be a subtle crossover of the magical world of Harry Potter and the Regency-era romance, an unexpected scene appears during a conversation about fashion. When Lady Araminta Gun asks how many pairs of shoe clips there are, which is an exaggerated importance place, it instantly reminded fans of Dudley Dursley's birthday meltdown over receiving 36 presents instead of 37 in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

This parallel connection has left fans emotional and amused. One user wrote. "I'm so glad I'm not the only one who thought of this!! Like I'm sure the writers didn't do it on purpose but someone had to notice during filming right??" Another user wrote, "It's deep cut to make Cho make a reference to the Dursleys." "I thought of this immediately when I watched it LMFAOO.

Snigdha Sweta Behera is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas.

