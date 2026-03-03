/Regency X Wizadry crossover! Harry Potter reference in Bridgerton season 4 part 2 delights fans

The Regency-era romance show Bridgerton season 4 part 2 ended with a fairy tale ending of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. With several struggles along the way for both finding each other, specifically for Sophie dealing with her stepmother Lady Araminta Gun, and saying their I dos at the altar, it was a long way. But, do you know, there is a Harry Potter reference in one of the scenes showcased in the second part of Bridgerton 4?

What is the scene of Bridgerton season 4 part 2 that has a Harry Potter reference?

In what seemed to be a subtle crossover of the magical world of Harry Potter and the Regency-era romance, an unexpected scene appears during a conversation about fashion. When Lady Araminta Gun asks how many pairs of shoe clips there are, which is an exaggerated importance place, it instantly reminded fans of Dudley Dursley's birthday meltdown over receiving 36 presents instead of 37 in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

