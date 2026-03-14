/Rihanna House Shooting case: Suspect’s estranged husband received message weeks before incident- Details inside

The recent incident of firing at singer Rihanna's residence in Los Angeles had left everyone shocked, as she was inside at that time. With an ongoing investigation, followed by the arrest of the suspect, new details have emerged in which the suspect's husband had received a message weeks before the shooting.

What message had the suspect's husband received before the firing incident?

In the latest court documents, it mentions that the suspect, who is a woman, and her estranged husband had received messages about the singer weeks before the shooting, as per the report of TMZ. It stated that Jed Valdez Sangalang had attached an email, which says Ortiz had sent to him on January 26, "I need you to renounce Rihanna and confess that I'm better than her. Let it be done. You have to let me know so that door can be shut.

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The report also suggests that Sangaland said he had learned of the shooting after receiving calls and emails about Ortiz, including some from news agencies asking for more information. Although he had tried to hide this from their minor child, somehow he got hold of the news from school. Now, he is asking the court to grant him full custody and sole decision-making over the child after the recent incident.

All about Rihanna's residence firing case

A few days back, Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles was reportedly under attack as a 30-year-old woman fired multiple shots with the singer inside it at that time. The report suggests that 10 shots were fired towards the residence from her car that had either stopped or was parked across the street. According to a report by TMZ, Ortiz was reportedly placed on a psychiatric hold in Florida.

In the current status, Ortiz has reportedly been charged with attempted murder and assault after allegedly firing off multiple rounds at the pop singer's house on March 8. Sources had later said post-incident that apart from the singer, her kids were also at home, although A$AP wasn't.

Will Rihanna be making a comeback with a new album?

Prior to the shooting incident, Rihanna had shared a clip of hers in the recording studio late at night around 2 am. Along with the clip, the caption read, "Commercial break". Fans soon had flooded the comment section, eager to see the iconic pop singer back with new banger music. Rihanna's last studio album, titled Anti, was released on January 28, 2016, through Roc Nation and Westbury Road.