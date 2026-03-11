/Rihanna home shooting: Suspect could face life in prison after attempted murder

Google Preferred
Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 11:54 IST
Rihanna Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

For the March 8 shooting outside Rihanna's home, a woman, identified as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, has been charged with attempted murder. She's set to appear before the court on March 25. 

Days after a Florida woman, Ivanna Ortiz, was arrested over a shooting at superstar Rihanna's Beverly Hills home, it has been learned that she could face life imprisonment after being charged with 14 felony counts, including attempted murder.

On Sunday (March 8) afternoon, multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle outside Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion. According to reports, around ten shots were fired from a white Tesla Model 3.

Woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s home could face life in prison

On Monday, she was booked with bail set at $10.2 million, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. However, American media outlet People has now learned that she could face life in prison after being charged with one count of attempted murder.

According to People, Ortiz was charged with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, per the

complaint.

According to the complaint, it was "willful, deliberate and premeditated."

She will appear before the court on March 25. And if she's convicted as charged, then Ortiz could face up to life in state prison.

“Opening fire in any populated neighborhood is extremely dangerous, puts lives at risk and will be fully prosecuted,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in this shooting, but this careless violence will not be tolerated in our community. Such shooters will find their next destination to be our jails and prisons.”

Ortiz appeared in court on Tuesday (March 10).

At the time when Ortiz opened fire, the ‘’Umbrella'' singer, including her partner A$AP Rocky and their three children, sons RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and 6-month-old daughter Rocki, and her mother, including other employees, were at home.

Shortly after she fled the scene, she was arrested in Sherman Oaks. The motive behind why she opened fire outside Rihanna's residence is unknown yet. However, no injuries were reported.

