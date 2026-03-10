/'No toxicity, only Dhurandhar': Sara Arjun’s father reacts to viral post claiming she mocked Yash’s Toxic

Sara Arjun has recently been making headlines for a social media post that appeared to mock Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Claimed to be shared by the Dhurandhar actor, the post quickly went viral sparking speculation about a dig at the film and its makers.

What's the viral post

The speculation reportedly began after a screenshot widely circulating on X showed a post attributed to Sara Arjun with the caption "No toxicity, only Dhurandhar." As per netizens, it was a jab at Yash’s film Toxic, which was earlier expected to clash with Ranveer Singh's spy thriller at the box office.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, the makers of Toxic postponed the film's release to June 4, 2026.

Raj Arjun issues a clarification

Following the buzz, Sara's father, Raj Arjun, reportedly came forward to clarify the situation. As per a report, he took to Instagram to state that the viral post was fake, and confirmed that his daughter does not have an X account.

"Hi everyone, a fake account is circulating a post in Sara's name saying, 'No toxicity, only Dhurandhar.' For clarity - Sara is not on Twitter - and she would never write something like this," the post read. "We belong to the same film industry, which is like one big family for us. Sara has been brought to respect every artist and every film. She would be the last person to promote her work by speaking negatively about anyone."

Urging people not to believe in fake news, Raj Arjun said, “Sara is only on Instagram. Any other account anywhere else in her name is FAKE. Please don't believe or spread such posts - a concerned father.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The sequel to the spy thriller also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Sara plays the role of Yalina Jameel, the love interest of Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari.