/Reply 1988 star Ko Kyung Pyo under police investigation after drunk-driving collision in Seoul

South Korean actor Ko Kyung Pyo has established himself as a familiar face in the Korean entertainment industry through his performances in television dramas and films. He rose to wider prominence with the popular coming-of-age series Reply 1988, in which he portrayed Sung Sun Woo. Over the years, he has featured in several projects, including Don't Dare to Dream, Chicago Typewriter and Love in Contract, earning recognition for his versatility across different roles.

However, the actor is now facing controversy after being involved in a drunk-driving accident in Seoul. On November 14, Ko allegedly crashed his car into a street-cleaning truck in the early hours of the morning. His agency, CL& Company, subsequently acknowledged the incident and issued an apology, while the actor expressed remorse over his actions.

What happened in Ko Kyung Pyo's drunk-driving accident?

Ko Kyung Pyo was reportedly involved in a drunk-driving accident in the early hours of November 14, 2026, in Seoul. According to police, the actor was driving his passenger car in Donggyo Dong, Mapo District, at around 3:30 am when his vehicle collided with a street-cleaning truck.

Following the accident, police officers reportedly reached the scene and conducted an alcohol test. The results showed that Ko's blood alcohol concentration was at a level that warranted the revocation of his driving licence. According to local media reports, his blood alcohol concentration was approximately 0.150%, significantly above South Korea's 0.08% licence-revocation threshold.

The actor was reportedly alone in his vehicle. After the alcohol test and initial police questioning, he was allowed to return home. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the exact

circumstances of the collision

What did Ko Kyung Pyo's agency say about the incident?

Following reports of the accident, Ko's agency, CL& Company, released an official statement acknowledging the incident and apologising to those affected. The agency expressed regret over the actor's decision to drive under the influence and apologised to fans and members of the public who had supported him. It also confirmed that Ko recognised his mistake and was deeply remorseful.

The statement further said that the actor would accept the consequences of his actions and fulfil his responsibilities, including taking steps to address the damage caused by the accident. The agency also acknowledged the seriousness of the incident and promised to strengthen its management practices to prevent similar situations in the future

Will Ko Kyung Pyo be edited out of his television shows?

The incident has also begun affecting the actor's television appearances. Several South Korean entertainment programmes have announced plans to reduce his screen time following the drunk-driving controversy.

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