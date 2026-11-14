/Gal Gadot back as Wonder Woman? Photo with Skydance CEO David Ellison sparks fresh DC comeback buzz

Gal Gadot became synonymous with Wonder Woman after bringing the iconic DC superhero to life on the big screen. While the actress's journey as Diana Prince appeared to have reached its conclusion following the changes at DC Studios, fresh speculation about her possible return has started circulating online. A recent photograph featuring Gadot and Skydance CEO David Ellison has caught fans' attention, prompting questions about whether the actress could reprise her much-loved superhero role.

Will Gal Gadot make her return as Wonder Woman?

Gal Gadot is once again being discussed in connection with the DC Universe, and this time, a photograph has become the centre of attention. Skydance CEO David Ellison recently shared pictures from an event organised by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, one of which featured him posing alongside Gadot and Skydance co-CEO Ynon Kreiz.

Ellison attended the organisation's 2026 Humanitarian Award dinner on November 11 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Gadot was also part of the ceremony, where she presented the Humanitarian Award to Kreiz. Ellison shared the photographs on November 12, congratulating his colleague and praising the organisation's work.

The timing of the photograph has played a significant part in generating the latest theories. DC Studios has reportedly undergone a major leadership shake-up, with James Gunn and Peter Safran exiting their positions as co-heads. Jeremy Latcham has been reported as the incoming studio leader, raising questions about the creative direction the franchise might take next

Internet reacts to Gal Gadot's return as Wonder Woman

Although the gathering was not related to any announced DC project, the photograph quickly attracted attention from superhero fans. Several began wondering whether Gadot could return to the role of Diana Prince, especially given the changes taking place behind the scenes at DC.

One user wrote, "Yea, if they bring Gal Gadot back as Wonder Woman, I'm boycotting that decision and the movie. She's f*****g terrible in acting, who's also a Zionist and an IDF baby killer. F*** that b****.

Another user wrote, "If they cast her the DCU would 100% dead."

"I told u these ppl own america they bought tik tok and now mcu to cut down on anti israeli talk", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "Since we discovered she’s a zion4zi we don’t want her as Wonder Woman besides her awful acting which we tried to tolerate cause she was starting acting. And now Warner/DCU films are in hands of conservative zios."

What did Gal Gadot say about returning as Wonder Woman?

Gadot has previously spoken about the uncertainty surrounding her future in the DC franchise. In an earlier interview with Variety, the actress discussed how the situation surrounding Wonder Woman 3 unfolded.

She explained that Gunn and Safran had initially indicated that they wanted to develop another instalment with her. However, the project did not move forward as she had expected. She also addressed Henry Cavill's departure as Superman and Patty Jenkins' exit from the franchise, describing the way those situations were handled as less than elegant.