/Gal Gadot birthday special: 6 must-watch performances of the Wonder Woman star

Gal Gadot turns 41 on April 30. The Wonder Woman star has built a successful career and has consistently delivered several compelling roles. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at some of her best movies.
Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress and producer who gained international fame for her portrayal of Wonder Woman. Before finding her footing in acting, she earned the prestigious title of Miss Israel in 2004. Garnering immense popularity after her breakout role in Fast & Furious, she has solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s most prominent stars.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Gal Gadot gained stardom through her portrayal of Wonder Woman in Patty Jenkins' action war film. It centres on her character as Diana Prince, who ventures into the world of men to stop Ares, the god of war, from destroying mankind.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar
Gal Gadot depicts the role of Gisele Yashar. It follows Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, a federal agent who is linked to the US Diplomatic Security Service. He follows Mia, Brian, and Dominic, seeking to detain them as they strategise to steal $100 million from a corrupt mogul.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Gal Gadot plays Gisele Yashar in the sixth instalment of Fast & Furious. She is one of the key members of Dominic Toretto’s team, who returns to help fight Owen Shaw but gets killed during a dramatic runway sequence in the climax, sacrificing herself.
Where to watch: Netflix
The actress portrays the role of Rachel Stone, an elite intelligence operative who works to protect a powerful AI capable of hacking any system, from falling into the hands of a vengeful hacker named Keya (Alia Bhatt) and a traitorous agent, Parker (Jamie Dornan).
Where to watch: Netflix
Rawson Marshall Thurber's action thriller features Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds. In the world of international crime, the story explores the lives of the Interpol agents attempting to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In the mystery thriller, Gadot plays the role of Linnet Ridgeway Doyle alongside Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot, who, while on vacation in Egypt, embarks on a journey to solve the murder of wealthy heiress Linnet Ridgeway Doyle.