/Will Lanterns return for season 2? DC leadership change raises questions about HBO show

The future of several DC projects has come under scrutiny following a major change in leadership at DC Studios. With James Gunn and Peter Safran preparing to step away from their positions, questions have emerged about the direction of the superhero franchise and the projects already in development. Among the titles attracting attention is HBO's Lanterns, starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler. Although the series has not received an official second-season renewal, recent developments have sparked speculation about whether it will continue. A writer associated with the show has now responded to the cancellation rumours.

Is Lanterns cancelled after DC Studios leadership shake-up?

The future of Lanterns has become a subject of discussion following a significant leadership change at DC Studios. The HBO superhero series, which features Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, has not yet been officially renewed for a second season.

The uncertainty comes after Skydance announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would step down as co-heads of DC Studios. Their departure has prompted questions about the future of several projects developed under their leadership, including the Green Lantern series.

Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham has been appointed as the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. He is expected to take charge on December 1, 2026. While the management change has fuelled speculation about the fate of Lanterns, there has been no official announcement confirming its cancellation.

Lanterns writer responds to cancellation rumours

Amid the growing speculation, Christopher Cantwell, who is involved with the show's potential second season as a writer and executive producer, addressed the discussion on social media. Responding to claims that the series had been scrapped, Cantwell wrote, "Nothing's cancelled. Calm down."

His clarification came after online discussions intensified following reports about the show's uncertain renewal status. An earlier version of Variety's coverage had led some readers to believe that a second season had been ruled out. The publication subsequently clarified that the series had not been renewed. Cantwell's response has offered some reassurance to viewers, although it does not confirm that another season has received the green light.

What did Lanterns co-creator Chris Mundy say about Season 2?

Earlier, co-creator and co-showrunner Chris Mundy also spoke about the uncertainty surrounding the show's future. During an appearance at a Lanterns For Your Consideration event on November 9, he was asked whether the leadership transition at DC Studios could help speed up the process of securing another season.

Mundy acknowledged that the situation was difficult to predict, describing the possibility as a "coin flip, 50/50". However, he did not announce that the series had been cancelled or that a second season had been rejected.

All about Lanterns show

Lanterns is a live-action HBO superhero and crime-drama television series set in the DC Universe, created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King. It features experienced Lantern Hal Jordan and new recruit John Stewart as they team up with local sheriff Kerry Kane to investigate murders in Rushville, Nebraska, that lead to a wider mystery.