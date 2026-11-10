/Daniel Radcliffe says he may not watch HBO's new Harry Potter series - here's why

Daniel Radcliffe, who became a global icon as Harry Potter, is likely to stay away from HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series. The new show will feature an entirely fresh cast, with Dominic McLaughlin playing the title role of Harry Potter in HBO's big-budget adaptation of J.K. Rowling's classic books.

The series, which is one of HBO's most awaited projects, is expected to bring back the magic of Hogwarts with a new look, new cast and a more detailed storytelling format than the films. While the world is excited, it's Radcliffe, who may skip the show. But, why?

Daniel Radcliffe is not sure if he will watch HBO’s Harry Potter

Even though the Wizarding World is getting a fresh start with HBO's new Harry Potter series, the original Boy Who Lived is in no mood to go back and watch the show in an entirely new form.

In an interview with AP, Radcliffe shared that he,'' don't know if I will, honestly.''

Radcliffe, who lived the character for over a decade, explained,

“I’ve been in a lot of Harry Potter already. Also, I don’t watch any TV. I haven’t seen Breaking Bad. I haven’t seen Mad Men. I haven’t seen some of the real classics. Eight hours is a lot of anything to watch.”

Daniel Radcliffe was just 11 years old when his life changed forever. When he was cast as Harry Potter, no one knew that a small boy with round glasses would go on to become one of the most recognisable faces in the world.

