/Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle back in custody after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly been sent back to federal custody in the US after allegedly removing his court-ordered electronic monitoring device.

The 82-year-old appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, November 10, following an alleged violation of the conditions imposed on him after his arrest.

According to US prosecutors, Markle allegedly removed his ankle bracelet at approximately 1:45 am on Tuesday. First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed the development in a post on X, "Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr. Markle to remain out of custody pending trial. He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device. He allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. last night. Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions. We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law."

Why was Thomas Markle sent back to custody?

Markle had initially been allowed to remain outside custody following his arrest on November 6. The court had placed him under house arrest and directed him to wear an electronic monitoring device while awaiting trial.

However, during Tuesday's hearing, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay S. Griffin said that Markle had breached the conditions of his pretrial release. She subsequently revoked the earlier order and directed that he remain in custody without bond.

The judge also raised concerns about his living arrangements, describing his housing situation as "untenable". In her order, Griffin stated that the absence of suitable accommodation meant that no combination of release conditions could adequately ensure public safety or guarantee Markle's appearance in court.

She wrote that "based on the lack of suitable housing, no condition or combination of conditions would reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community and the defendant's appearance in court".

Markle's legal team had sought his release before trial. However, his attorney acknowledged that he "has not found a suitable alternative as to where Mr. Markle could reside on pretrial release," as per reports.

Allegations against Thomas Markle

Markle was arrested in Florida following an FBI investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly found in two storage units in the Los Angeles area.

According to the US Department of Justice, federal investigators seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books, during searches of the units.

Court documents state that investigators identified around 18 images that appeared to constitute child pornography. The FBI affidavit further alleged that some of the material depicted an adult man with prepubescent girls. A witness who had known Markle since the 1970s reportedly identified him in at least two photographs.

Markle faces one federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material. He has denied the allegations, describing them as "sick lies". He has not been convicted of the charge, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The case also follows reports of a separate investigation in the Philippines. According to earlier reports, Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., discovered suspected child sexual abuse material while clearing out their father's residence in Cebu and alerted authorities. Information about the discovery subsequently led investigators to the storage units in California.