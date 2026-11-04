/Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce first overseas engagement after UK return: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing for an international engagement in Belgium, marking their first joint trip outside the UK since their relocation earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Brussels on November 10, where they are scheduled to attend the inauguration of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament, as reported by The Times.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first joint trip

As per PA, the couple will jointly deliver a keynote address focusing on children's digital safety and the need for stronger measures to make online platforms safer for younger users.

Their appearance will also include a tour of the memorial exhibition, which pays tribute to children who lost their lives following harmful experiences on social media.

The memorial was first unveiled by Harry and Meghan in New York City in April 2025.

The Sussexes' programme will include addresses by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, first vice-chair of the Child Rights Intergroup. Harry and Meghan will then take the stage for a joint address lasting approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Prince Harry is also scheduled to participate in a panel discussion titled Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children.

Prince Harry on how exposure to harmful online material can affect children

Speaking at the memorial's New York unveiling, Prince Harry said, “These children were not sick. Their deaths were not inevitable—they were exposed to, and in many cases were pushed, harmful content online, the kind any child could encounter. No child should be exploited, groomed, or preyed upon in digital spaces. To the platforms, they may be seen as statistics. To their families, they were cherished and irreplaceable.”

Meghan also shared a message from one of the parents involved in the initiative. She said, “One of the fathers said, ‘All these photographs, as you can see, illustrate the children that are lost. But we don’t have photographs of all the children who will be saved.’”

First overseas engagement since returning to the UK

The trip comes after Harry and Meghan returned to Britain from California in August for an extended stay. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, also joined them and began attending school in the UK.

Their upcoming Belgium visit will also be their first joint public engagement since allegations involving Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., came to light.

The controversy emerged after Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, reportedly contacted authorities in the Philippines and the FBI over alleged child sexual abuse material he claimed to have discovered among his father's belongings. Subsequent reports also referred to another alleged collection found in a storage facility in Mexico.

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The Philippine National Police confirmed that suspected child sexual abuse and exploitation videos were among the files reportedly recovered. However, authorities said the ownership of the devices and storage media had not yet been established.

Thomas Markle Sr. has denied possessing child sexual abuse material.