/Kashmir Valley likely to receive fresh spell of snowfall today; dry weather forecast till November 9

The Kashmir Valley is likely to receive a fresh spell of precipitation on Thursday, November 5, with the Meteorological Department forecasting generally cloudy weather and brief spells of light rain in the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places towards late evening.

According to the MeT Department, dry weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir from November 6 to 9, providing temporary relief from the prevailing cold conditions.

However, another spell of precipitation is likely from the evening of November 10 to the afternoon of November 11, with generally cloudy weather and light to moderate rainfall in the plains and snowfall over higher reaches at scattered to many places.

The weather is likely to remain generally cloudy on November 12 and 13, with light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches at many places, particularly from the evening of November 12 into the night.

The MeT Department has forecast partly cloudy weather on November 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an advisory for farmers, advising them to continue harvesting and other agricultural operations until November 10. Farmers have also been asked to ensure the safe storage of harvested crops.