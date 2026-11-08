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Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal REVEAL son Vihaan's face in a special Diwali post

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Nov 08, 2026, 16:32 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2026, 16:36 IST
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal REVEAL son Vihaan's face in a special Diwali post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Diwali post Photograph: (Instagram)

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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Diwali by revealing the face of their son, Vihaan. This comes a day after the couple's baby boy turned one.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have made Diwali extra special for fans by sharing the first photo of their son, Vihaan Kaushal. The actors took to social media to post a family photograph on Sunday, November 8, giving followers their first opportunity to see the toddler's face.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reveal Vihaan's face

The picture features the three dressed in coordinated traditional outfits. Vihaan, standing between his parents, is seen smiling at the camera with his hands raised. While Katrina sits beside him in a vibrant yellow embroidered suit, Vicky complements the festive look in an ivory kurta.

Sharing the photograph, Katrina wrote, "Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan ॐ"

Although they have occasionally shared glimpses of him on social media, this is the first time they have introduced him to their followers with his face clearly visible.

Vicky's father Sham Kaushal has also showered love on the photo, commenting, "My Pota (grandson) is my jaan. May God’s blessings be always with my Puttars. Vihaan has brought so happiness in our lives. Rab da shukar te Rab di meher."

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

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The Diwali photograph comes just a day after Vihaan celebrated his first birthday on November 7. Katrina and Vicky became parents in 2025, and had announced his arrival at the time with a joint Instagram post that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

The actors had revealed that they were expecting their first child in September 2025. They shared a Polaroid-style photograph in which Vicky was seen holding Katrina's baby bump, announcing the news, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

In January 2026, the couple introduced their son by revealing his name, Vihaan Kaushal. The announcement featured a photograph of the newborn's tiny hand held by his parents. "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," the caption read.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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