/'Bounce back? From where?': Katrina Kaif has best reply for postpartum weight trolls

Katrina Kaif is embracing many roles at once - a mom, a businesswoman, an actress, and more. She is currently navigating a new chapter of her life after welcoming a baby boy with husband, Vicky Kaushal, and is doing her best to strike a balance between motherhood and work.

Months after giving birth, the actress made her first public appearance at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, where nothing but her postpartum weight gain became the topic of discussion, leading to intense scrutiny.

Several celebs, including Salman Khan, hit back at the trolls. But now, the actress herself has opened up about the weight gain and the trolling surrounding it.

Katrina Kaif on postpartum weight-gain trolling

Kaif sparked a huge debate across social media, which led to chatter and backlash about pre-pregnancy appearances soon after giving birth.

The actress, who has made headlines for years for her incredibly fit body image, was asked about the constant chatter around her bouncing back to how she looked for most of her career. Responding to the same in her conversation with Vogue, she questioned the very idea of a bounce back.

“Bounce back? From where?” Katrina said.''

Kaif welcomed her son Vihaan after four years of marriage, and it is an unmatched joy for her and her husband, Vicky.