/Katrina Kaif’s first birthday as a mom! Actress drops adorable photos with Vicky Kaushal and Vihaan

As Katrina Kaif celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 16, the actress gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her life as a new mother. Marking her first birthday since welcoming son Vihaan Kaushal, Katrina shared a series of special moments from her family celebration with husband Vicky Kaushal and their little one. The adorable pictures quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering love on the picture-perfect family of three.

Katrina Kaif shares birthday photos

On July 19 (Sunday), the Ek Tha Tiger actress shared heartwarming birthday photos on her Instagram account, offering fans a sneak peek into her 43rd birthday celebrations. The photos captured some of her beautiful moments with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their son, Vihaan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Take a look at the pictures here:

In the first photo, Katrina Kaif is seen holding her son up in the air while kissing his hands, soaking in the joy of motherhood. She opted for a peach-coloured flowy dress and kept her look simple and elegant, leaving her long hair open and wearing minimal accessories.

In another picture from the carousel, the actress can be seen sitting beside Vicky Kaushal, spending quality time together and sharing smiles and happiness. As soon as the post went up, it quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with love and birthday wishes.

Vicky Kaushal's birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

On July 16 (Thursday), the URI actor shared a birthday post for his wife. Uploading an intimate, cosy photo of the two of them on Instagram, where he is seen affectionately wrapping her in a tight hug while holding a slice of cake. He captioned the post with the Hindi phrase, “Jaan ka janamdin.”