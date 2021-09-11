Why has this Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone picture gone viral? Find out

Indian fashion choreographer and model Marc J Robinson has recently posted a throwback picture on Instagram that has now gone viral for a special reason.



In the picture, younger Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone can be seen in casual attires after what a fashion show for global brand Tommy Hilfiger.

Also read: Benedict Cumberbatch responds to Tom Holland's claims for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Sharing the photo, Robinson wrote, “Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with @tommyhilfiger with the stunning & fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun_raj_arora @viralbhayani @ranveersingh @deeptigujral.” Commenting on the photo, Sophie wrote, “Omggggg talk about throwback.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 'Chhapaak'. Her other projects include Shakun Batra’s untitled next, 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan, '83' with husband Ranveer Singh and Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Also read: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II confirms his role as Morpheus in 'Matrix 4'

Katrina, on the other hand, is currently shooting for their upcoming film 'Tiger 3' in Turkey with Salman Khan. She will also be seen with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Phone Booth'. The actress is also awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated 'Sooryavanshi', which got postponed due to the pandemic.