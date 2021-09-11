Benedict Cumberbatch responds to Tom Holland's claims for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Benedict Cumberbatch has been making a lot of buzz with his exciting movie line-ups. The actor will appear in four exciting projects back-to-back.



Later this year, he is also set to returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Jon Watts’ 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' alongside Tom Holland, before his standalone sequel, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' which launches in March 2022.



On the bonus edition of the 'Variety Awards Circuit Podcast,' the actor talked about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and responded to Holland's comment, where he said, “I think this is the most ambitious standalone superhero film ever made.”

By putting his thoughts aside, Cumberbatch responded, saying, “until ‘Doctor Strange 2’ comes out,”. Reportedly, Benedict will play a mentor to Spider-Man in the movie.



'SpiderMan: No Way Home' features Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch. The clip sees Peter Parker face his most brutal foe to date — the past. The trailer is as good as the fans expected it to be and confirms the multiverse plot with Tom Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises and fans will get to see Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin -- all in this film.

Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Benedict Wong as Wong and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan.



'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be released in cinemas in December this year, while 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is currently scheduled for March 25, 2022.