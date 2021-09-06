In pics: Katrina Kaif stuns in Turkey as she starts filming 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in recent pictures from Turkey.

Currently in Turkey for shooting of ‘Tiger 3’, Katrina was spotted in a bright purple off shoulder dress. The Bollywood actress shared a picture from Turkey and wrote, “Turkey (flag emoji) you have my heart (heart emoji).”

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan met up with Turkish businessman-politician Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. The Bollywood stars were hosted by Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who is the Minister of Culture and Tourism.

In the post that is written in Turkish, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that Turkey will continue to welcome and host international stars and film projects. The photos feature Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan with other officials. In one of the images, Salman Khan can be seen shaking hands with Mehmet Nuri Ersoy as Katrina Kaif looks on, smiling.

Before leaving for Turkey, Tiger 3 stars were in Russia. The two shot for some days before leaving for Turkey.

Katrina Kaif Tiger 3 will also be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi', then Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa. She was last seen in the film 'Bharat' with Salman Khan.