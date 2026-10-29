/Indian Army marks Battle of Shalateng Day with veterans’ rally, educational outreach at Sharifabad

Srinagar: Commemorating the historic Battle of Shalateng, the Indian Army’s Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) organised a large-scale Ex-Servicemen Rally and educational outreach programme at Sharifabad Military Garrison on November 4, bringing together around 400 ex-servicemen and 200 students and teachers from Army Goodwill Schools across Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.

The programme was presided over by Major General Tushar Sharma, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo), and aimed at strengthening the Army’s engagement with veterans and their families while familiarising the younger generation with the region’s rich military history.

A significant highlight of the commemoration was the remembrance of the historic contribution of 3 PARA Special Forces, which participated in the Battle of Shalateng on November 7, 1947. The unit was subsequently awarded the Battle Honour ‘Shalateng’ in recognition of its role in the historic engagement. The battle remains an important chapter in the military history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The veterans’ rally provided a dedicated platform to address the concerns and welfare requirements of ex-servicemen and their dependents. Several helpdesks and awareness stalls were established to facilitate access to Central and Jammu and Kashmir Government welfare schemes, Army initiatives, pension-related services, documentation assistance and resettlement opportunities.

Representatives from JAK LI Records, Defence Pension Disbursement Office (DPDO), Srinagar, Zila Sainik Welfare Office (ZSWO), Srinagar, and the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) interacted with veterans, providing guidance on pension entitlements, healthcare facilities and other post-retirement benefits.

Medical facilities were also made available at the venue, while dedicated interaction sessions enabled ex-servicemen to raise grievances and seek assistance on matters concerning pensions, healthcare, documentation and welfare entitlements.

In a parallel initiative to connect the younger generation with the region’s military heritage, an educational tour was organised for students and teachers from Army Goodwill Schools. The visit provided them an opportunity to explore the military establishment and learn about the historical significance of the Battle of Shalateng, including the courage, commitment and sacrifices of soldiers who shaped the region’s history.

The commemorative proceedings also featured a wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Students of Army Goodwill Schools presented cultural performances, adding a vibrant dimension to the occasion.