Kim Kardashian knows how to do damage control. To keep her customers happy and satisfied after a series of complaints over their $148 advent calendar, which was filled with accessories that many netizens called cheap, silly and things that are found under the sofa cusion.

Days after the advent calendar went viral, with customers expressing their disappointment as they showed what came out of the box, some said it had silly things like keychains, while others complained about the loose bra straps like bracelets. However,

now the company has taken a step, as they are offering customers a complete refund.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims offering refunds for $148 advent calendar

Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS has left fans filled with outrage over its Advent Calendar. Many netizens opened it with excitement, but were left with only regret as they found items that were not expected from a premium SKIMS box. As per Today, the brand is now offering a refund to those who purchased the box.

In a statement shared with the publication, a Skims spokesperson said that the company is “aware of the feedback” and that they are now offering refunds.

“We have personally contacted every customer who purchased the calendar and offered them a choice of a full refund or a SKIMS credit to put towards other products,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “We want every customer to be truly happy with what they receive from SKIMS. Their feedback matters to us and will directly shape how we approach future releases.”

What was inside Kim Kardashian's SKIMS advent box?

Instead of luxurious SKIMS shapewear or any customised treats, customers claimed they received cheap accessories and underwhelming products that did not justify the $148 price tag, sparking a wave of backlash across social media.

The 12-day calendar had hair scrunchies and bobby pins, a keychain mirror, bra straps and SKIMS squishies, items that left buyers, who purchased it out of love for SKIMS, deeply disappointed. The videos that were widely shared have garnered millions of views and thousands of reshares, further fuelling the backlash.

In one of the videos, one user wrote, "worst advent calendar ever."

''Skims more like "Scams" another user wrote.

The box is now sold out, and the description states that the box is full of playful items and everyday favourites.

“A dozen reasons to celebrate. Count down to the holidays with this SKIMS accessories advent calendar, featuring twelve days of fun surprises. From hair accessories to keychains and more, unwrap a mix of playful items and everyday favorites. All packaged in a festive advent calendar box,” the Skims website reads.