/Gal Gadot reveals she won’t return as Wonder Woman, calls Henry Cavill’s exit ‘not handled elegantly’

Gal Gadot has recently addressed her departure from the DC Universe and revealed that she is unlikely to reprise her iconic role as Diana Prince. She also pointed out the way the studio handled the exits of Henry Cavill and filmmaker Patty Jenkins during the franchise’s transition under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

She shared the details during her appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast and discussed the uncertainty surrounding the once-planned Wonder Woman 3.

Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 3

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In 2023, the actor had said that Gunn and Safran wanted to continue with her as Diana in a third Wonder Woman film. However, subsequent reports questioned whether the project had actually been approved in the way Gadot had described.

Looking back on those conversations, Gadot stated that she had been given the impression that another film was being considered with her.

When Horowitz asked whether she had been formally told that DC was moving in another direction, Gadot said, "They told me the opposite. They were like, 'We're going to develop it with you.' But I saw the way everybody else was handled, right? The Henry situation was not handled elegantly, to say the least. Same with Patty. [It] was not handled elegantly."

Her remarks refer to Cavill’s exit as Superman and Jenkins’ departure from the Wonder Woman franchise, both of which occurred as DC was preparing to establish a new continuity.

Also Read: James Gunn sets the record straight on Henry Cavill Superman exit

Gadot on Henry Cavill and Patty Jenkins

Cavill’s departure became one of the most talked-about developments during DC’s transition. The actor had announced his return as Superman after appearing as the character in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. However, following Gunn and Safran’s arrival at DC Studios, Cavill confirmed that he would no longer play the superhero.

Jenkins, meanwhile, had been attached to direct the planned third Wonder Woman movie after helming the first two films starring Gadot. The proposed sequel was ultimately abandoned as the new DC leadership began shaping its own slate.

"I feel like, you know, we're all adults and it's all good. And it's not even about them. They are there, and they're there to do what they believe in, and it's all good," she said. "I'm so grateful that I got the opportunity to wear these boots and to have the character be so celebrated and be the vessel at that point in time."

Will Gal Gadot play Wonder Woman again?

Speaking about the possibility of returning for another Wonder Woman film, she said, "Look, it's all about the script and the filmmaker, usually. I do think that, you know, for me to go and do, for example, another 'Wonder Woman,' I'm not sure I would at this point in my life, with four children and different schools and all of that, to check out all of them for such a long period of time. It doesn't work with my life anymore at this point."

She also hopes the next Wonder Woman is treated with care. "I can only wish for whoever it's going to be to really come pure to this journey because as much as it's like—we're talking about movies and superheroes and blah blah blah—but this character really means so much to so many of us. To really use it respectfully and bring all the love and light it can to this world, and then enjoy the ride. It was never mine. I was always just a vessel."