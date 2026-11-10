/James Gunn exits DC Studios after four years, opens up about demanding role; Jeremy Latcham named successor

DC Studios is all set for a change in leadership as James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare to relinquish their executive responsibilities after four years at the helm. The duo will officially step down from their positions on December 1, with former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham taking charge as the studio's new president and chief creative officer.

The announcement comes following its recent corporate restructuring after Skydance completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. While Gunn and Safran will no longer oversee the studio's operations, both are expected to remain associated with the franchise through their creative projects.

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James Gunn opens up about leaving DC Studios

Following the announcement, Gunn took to social media to reflect on his four-year journey with DC.

Recalling his childhood in Manchester, Missouri, where he would create comics featuring DC characters alongside his own creations, Gunn expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to shape the franchise.

However, he also admitted that the position often left him with little time away from work.

“But what only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least. I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that). I’m always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind, and I’ve stolen even that time from both myself and my loved ones over the past four years (Jenn, I love you and I’m sorry and you don’t need to feel guilty for being the happiest of all people that I’m no longer doing this job).”

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Gunn also spoke about how his ADHD hyperfocus made it particularly challenging to divide his attention between creative projects and the responsibilities that came with managing a studio.

However, he will return to filmmaking and is directing Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel due July 9, 2027.

Jeremy Latcham takes charge of DC Studios

Latcham previously worked at Marvel Studios, where he was involved in several major projects, including Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He joined Marvel in 2004 and eventually became senior vice president of production and development. After leaving the studio in 2017, Latcham established his own production company, Latcham Pictures. His subsequent production credits include Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.