/James Gunn begins working on next film ahead of Superman: Man of Tomorrow release

James Gunn has been keeping busy as he continues to shape the future of the DC Universe. The filmmaker is currently working on Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming sequel to his 2025 superhero film, which is now in post-production. Now, Gunn has revealed that he has already started working on his next film as well.

James Gunn confirms on working on the next film

Superman: Man of Tomorrow's release is quite far away, but James Gunn has already started to work on a new film. The filmmaker has confirmed that he has already started writing another film while the upcoming DC sequel continues its post-production journey.

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Gunn shared the update during a recent exchange with a fan on Threads. When a fan asked on Threads, “Are you ready to write your next film, James, or not quite yet?" Gunn replied, "Already in it. I had to do something while I was waiting for the assembly!!"

For now, Gunn is keeping the details under wraps. He has not announced the title, storyline or cast of the project, nor has he confirmed whether it will be another DC movie. The update comes as Gunn continues overseeing the wider DC Studios slate alongside Peter Safran. Gunn has been closely involved in shaping the studio's new DC Universe since taking over its creative leadership.

James Gunn's upcoming project Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Gunn's immediate major project remains Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to his 2025 film Superman. Principal photography wrapped in August, and Gunn has now confirmed that the film's assembly cut is complete.

David Corenswet will be returning as Superman, with Nicholas Hoult reprising his role as Lex Luthor. The sequel will bring the two characters together against a larger threat, with Lars Eidinger playing Brainiac. Rachel Brosnahan, Milly Alcock, Aaron Pierre and other cast members are also part of the film. Written and directed by James Gunn, it will be the fourth film in the DC Universe (DCU) and a follow-up to Superman (2025).