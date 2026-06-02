/Man of Tomorrow: David Corenswet's first look as Superman goes viral; James Gunn unveils Lex Luthor's Warsuit | Watch

Man of Tomorrow has been creating a massive buzz on the internet in recent months. While fans are excited to watch the sequel to 2025's Superman in theatres next year, new behind-the-scenes videos and photographs from the set have sparked a wave of discussion among the netizens.

BTS visuals went viral

The recently released clips have given a sneak peek of David Corenswet reprising his role as the Man of Steel, while fueling a buzz about Nicholas Hoult's return as Lex Luthor.

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The now viral videos showcase Corenswet filming a sequence on a city street at night.

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One of the clips captured the actor suspended above the ground by production equipment, which many believe was a shot for a flying scene. The footage also shows stunt performers rehearsing action choreography before filming began.

Videos spark a buzz about Superman's suit

The viral visuals hint that Superman's costume remains mostly unchanged as Corenswet appears to be wearing the same suit introduced in Superman, which features red trunks and a cape.

The decision to retain the original costume contrasts with the tradition followed by many superhero franchises, where new films often introduce redesigned suits.



While many superhero franchises often introduce redesigned suits for new films, James Gunn has a different costume's design philosophy. "Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him. He dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him," he earlier revealed.

Gunn shares a glimpse of Warsuit

Additionally, Gunn also shared the first official look at Hoult's Lex Luthor wearing the character's famous Warsuit. "Fit check. Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow," he wrote, posting the image.

About Man of Tomorrow

The sequel to Superman is expected to mark the return of Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Frank Grillo, Edi Gathegi, and Milly Alcock.

As per reports, the film will also introduce Aaron Pierre, Matthew Lillard, Andre Royo, Adria Arjona and Sinqua Walls.