/The End of Oak Street trailer: Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor have to protect their family from creatures in this survival thriller

2026 is turning out to be Anne Hathaway’s year. The actress has not one but five major releases. On Tuesday, the trailer of her next film, The End of Oak Street, was unveiled. The creature-thriller features Hathaway along with Ewan McGregor, who play a married couple with teenage kids, fighting to protect their family from dinosaurs which seem to have invaded their neighbourhood of Oak Street. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell.

About The End of Oak Street

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighbourhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognisable surroundings.

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The family has to not just survive to stay alive, but also fight man-eating dinosaurs who are on the loose in their neighbourhood.

Watch the trailer of The End of Oak Street

Apart from Hathaway and McGregor, the film also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is produced by JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Mitchell’s team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.