/After Anne Hathaway's 'Inshallah' viral clip, fans gift actress Quran at The Devil Wear's Prada 2 London premiere

Anne Hathaway has been grabbing headlines for her upcoming movie The Devil Wears Prada 2. However, the Hollywood actress has been creating buzz ever since a clip of her using the phrase 'Inshallah' during an interaction went viral. In regard to the viral moment, a fan has gifted her a Quran at the film's London premiere.

Viral clip of fan gifting Anne Hathaway a Quran

A clip from The Devil Wears Prada 2 London Premiere has been shared by an X user in which a fan can be heard saying, "I have got this Quran for you. I saw the video where you said, "Inshallah". Anne Hathaway accepted the gift with a warm smile.

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Just a day before, in an interview with People, Anne Hathaway used the phrase "Inshallah", while reflecting on life and longevity. She stated, "I just really want to, hopefully, live for and enjoy a life. I want to have a long, healthy life. Inshallah, I hope so." However, this statement led to internet divided. For the unversed, ‘Inshallah’ is a Arabic term that is very commonly used in South Asia by those who speak Hindi and Urdu.

All about The Devil Wears Prada 2

Helmed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film is the sequel to the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. The comedy-drama will star Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, among others. It will also see new additions to the cast, i.e., Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley as well.

It will follow the story of Miranda Priestly, who struggles against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amid declining print media, while Miranda nears retirement.