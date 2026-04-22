/Anne Hathaway casually slips in ‘Inshallah’ during an interview, leaves internet divided

Anne Hathaway casually slips in ‘Inshallah’ during an interview, leaving the internet divided

Actress Anne Hathaway, who is busy promoting her upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2, has sparked online debate after she casually used ‘Inshallah’ during a conversation. The Arabic phrase means ‘God Willing’ and is used widely in the Muslim community.

Anne Hathaway casually slips in an ‘Inshallah’ in her interview

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During an interaction with People magazine, Hathaway talked about her history in the film industry and her changing views on ageing. The actress said that at age 43, she was taking a more composed outlook on life. She revealed that she no longer goes through the same emotional highs and lows as she did earlier in her career.

“I finally value the chill. I just really wanna hopefully live and enjoy a life,” adding that instead of being nervous, she now views every new decade with curiosity., In a candid moment, Hathaway said, “I want to have a long, healthy life, Inshallah. I hope so,” Hathaway said.

‘Inshallah’ is a Arabic term that is very commonly used in South Asia by those who speak Hindi and Urdu. Hathaway used the word with ease and a sense of familiarity, which many found noteworthy. Several on social media noted that the way the actress used it felt like it was a part of her everyday lexicon and not performative or calculative.

Internet divided

While there were many who admired Hathaway’s awareness of the term, there were others who did not take it well.

One Instagram user wrote, “All christians arabs say inchallah it s an arabic language not islamic.” Another wrote, “Nothing is viral , she is not religious at all and you can check that.” A third speculated, “I guess she is learning about the religion.” Another commented, “anne hathaway my culture is not your costume.”

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