/Anne Hathaway was the 9th choice for Devil Wears Prada? The behind-the-scenes history of the film ahead of its sequel

The assumption has always been that Meryl Streep modelled her performance on Vogue's legendary editor-in-chief. But Streep, in a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, finally named her real inspirations: directors Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood. “If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby,” she said, “it would be Miranda Priestly”. The softness of the voice, the stillness, the sense that she never needed to raise her tone to be feared — all of it borrowed from two of Hollywood's most formidable men. She even told Nichols how he was her inspiration for the role before the maker died in 2014. He was, apparently, thrilled.