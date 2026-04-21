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Iconic trio returns: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt dazzle at The Devil Wears Prada 2 global premiere

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 14:03 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 14:03 IST

For the first time, the star-studded ensemble cast from The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunited at the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday evening, 20th April, for the film’s world premiere. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci served looks on the red carpet.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere
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(Photograph: AFP)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere

Gird your loins! The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast came together for the film's grand premiere on Monday evening at Lincoln Center in New York. Courture and chaos dominated the red carpet as the cast of the film hobnobbed with the who's who of fashion. Here, take a look at the star-studded event.

The OG cast reunites
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(Photograph: WION)

The OG cast reunites

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has the film's original cast reprising their roles, which makes the sequel even more appealing. On Monday night, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway reunited for a photo op during the premiere. Fans would recall that these actors had played memorable characters in the original film 20 years ago.

Anne Hathaway glows in red
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(Photograph: AFP)

Anne Hathaway glows in red

Andy has come a long way! The woman of the moment, Anne Hathaway, glowed in a custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière. Hathaway continued with her method of dressing for the premiere and delivered looks that Miranda Priestly would surely approve of.

The Queen!
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(Photograph: AFP)

The Queen!

Meryl Streep, too, stuck to method dressing as she glided in a devilishly stylish outfit at the premiere. Streep channelled her inner Miranda Preistly in a Givenchy red-orange cape coat, complete with a matching tie affixed loosely to the neckline

Emilys with the OG
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(Photograph: WION)

Emilys with the OG

Anna Wintour, Vogue's top boss and on whom the character Miranda Preistly is based in the film, attended the premiere on Monday night. The otherwise straight-faced Wintour smiled as she posed with Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Emily with her man
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(Photograph: AFP)

Emily with her man

Emily Blunt came with her husband, actor-filmmaker John Krasinski. One of Hollywood's most celebrated pairs, the two shared a moment on the red carpet before the film's premiere.

Gaga was there too!
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(Photograph: AFP)

Gaga was there too!

Lady Gaga added drama with her shaved eyebrows, blonde hair and a YSL black off-shoulder gown. The singer-actress reportedly has a cameo in the film.

The new cast
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(Photograph: AFP)

The new cast

The Devil Wears Prada 2 also features Simone Ashley, Keneth Branagh and Lucy Liu. The actors walked the red carpet on Monday dressed in their designer best.

High fashion on the red carpet
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(Photograph: AFP)

High fashion on the red carpet

Apart from the cast and crew, the premiere also witnessed supermodels and designers attending the event. Heidi Klum walked solo while model Barbara Palvin Sprouse came with her husband, Dylan Sprouse. Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, Brunello Cucinelli, Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, SIENNA SPIRO were also in attendance. The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases worldwide on May 1.

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