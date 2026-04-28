/Verity teaser out! Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson feature in a complex psychological thriller

Looks like Anne Hathaway has a busy 2026. The actress is going to be seen not in one but three major productions this year. Anne Hathaway is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2. She is also promoting Mother Mary. And now on Monday, fans were treated to the teaser of Anne’s next, a psychological thriller called Verity, co-starring Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, along with Anne Hathaway.

Amazon MGM Studios had unveiled the first look of the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this month, offering audiences a glimpse into a dark, layered story adapted from a bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film marks his reunion with Anne Hathaway following their recent collaboration on The Idea of You.

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About Verity

Verity centres on Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, a struggling writer hired to complete a successful book series after its original author, Verity Crawford (Hathaway), is left incapacitated. While staying at the Crawfords’ home to work on the books, Lowen begins to realise that not everything is as it seems and uncovers disturbing truths about Verity.

Across the trailer, Johnson is shown entering into a romantic relationship with Hartnett, who plays Anne’s husband in the film. In one moment, a kiss on the couch between Johnson and Hartnett turns unsettling when the former recoils from a bite and sees Hathaway looking back at her with a smirk as the two pull away.

The screenplay of Verity has been written by Nick Antosca, and the film is co-produced by Hathaway, alongside Antosca, Gabi Lane, Alex Hedlund, Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Hoover and Stacey Sher. The film also features Ismael Cruz Cordova and Brady Wagner in supporting roles.

Verity is slated for a theatrical release on October 2.