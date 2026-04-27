/The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep starrer faces backlash over Asian stereotype

'The Devil Wears 2 Prada' release is just a week away, and it's garnering negative attention from a few netizens. The upcoming sequel featuring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in lead roles is facing backlash over a clip introducing a character that has sparked discussion of Asian stereotyping. Let's delve in to know more.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 sparks criticism over Asian Stereotyping

A promotional clip from the film shared by the makers has drawn criticism in which it has introduced a new character. In the clip, it shows Anne Hathaway's character Andy has come back to work at the fictional magazine Runway as its features editor and meets her new assistant named Jin Chao, played by Helen J. Shen.

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However, Jin misreads Andy's hesitation, thinking her new boss might have wanted someone else for the role, so she explains how she got it. Jin Chao says, "If you don't want me, you can interview someone else. That's totally fine. I did go to Yale, 3.86 GPA, lead sporano of the Yale singing group the Whiffenpoofs, and my ACT score was 36 on the very first time."

Netizens' reaction to The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotional clip

The clip on X has sparked a debate amongst users across China, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and several other places about whether the pronunciation of the character's name sounds similar to a racist term used for mocking. One user wrote, “I don't quite get how the name Zhao Jin ends up being pronounced as 'chin chou'.” It's 2026 already, and we're still flip-flopping back and forth on racial discrimination issues. I just can't wrap my head around it either."

Another user wrote, "I'm totally turned off by how 'The Devil Wears Prada 2" is leaning hard into Asian stereotypes, but her name is Jin Chao, which sounds uncannily like 'Ching Chong', the derogatory slur for Chinese people in English-speaking countries. It's beyond laughable at this point. It feels like deliberate, malicious intent. What's going on here?"